THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police responded to a report of an assault with a weapon that had occurred at 1020 Dawson Road just before 8:00 pm on Wednesday October 14, 2020.

Police report that an adult female and male couple had been confronted by an armed man in the southeast section of the parking lot.

Reportedly, the male suspect had been involved in an altercation with the victims earlier inside of Walmart at this location. The male then subsequently confronted the victims outside of the store and was demanding the male victim’s backpack. The female victim was injured by the suspect who was armed with a hatchet.

A passerby called 911.

TBPS say that suspect fled the scene with the victim’s backpack prior to the arrival of officers. The female victim declined treatment for her minor injury. Officers located the suspect a few minutes later in the Safeway parking lot across the street from the assault. The male was arrested without incident. The accused did not provide officers with his correct name. He was subsequently identified.

22-year-old Xavier CRANE is charged with Assault with a Weapon, Robbery, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Breach of Probation X2, and Failure to Comply with a Sentencing Order. CRANE remains in custody with a future court date.