There’s no definite number or the amount required to support a cause. What matters the most is the willingness to give it back to society. Very few people are associated with noble causes and Palan Dilshad Mustafa Barzani is one among them. He runs the Harman orphanage in Kurdistan and he is one of the most inspiring figures for the youth. Born and brought up in Germany, he is a native of Erbil, Kurdistan. After staying in Germany for 18 years, he moved to his native place and started an orphanage to help the children.

The philanthropist has got a soft corner for the children and he believes that nothing is sadder than a child losing his/her parents. His orphanage is running successfully for more than five years and it has become a home to many orphans. Palan further spoke about the Harman orphanage and said that he has met many people from different walks of life who share the same ideologies as him. “Life is too short. We must make and spread love rather than creating hate”, said Palan.

Most of the children at Palan’s orphanage are the victims of war whose parents were killed by ISIS. While speaking about it, he said, “ISIS had made many children slaves and even recruited them for doing the ill-will acts. That’s when I made my mind to make a home for all the orphans and give them a new life.” Palan’s role does not end in just rescuing the children from war. He has been actively helping the children by providing free education and scholarships to give them a bright future.

By giving the orphans a life they deserve, this visionary man has taken the responsibility of many children and has given a new dimension to their life. Understanding the importance of education, he said, “The children become what they are taught in childhood. If you teach them good values, they will shine bright and bring a revolution with their work. If you teach them wrong acts, they will harm society. Not only Palan Dilshad Mustafa Barzani is saving lives but he is also nurturing many lives by imbibing good values and etiquettes in them.