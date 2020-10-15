THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Kristie SKYE 25 years.
Kristie SKYE was last seen in the area of Ontario Street on October 14, 2020, at approximately 9:23 am.
Kristie SKYE is an Indigenous female. She is 5’4″, 140lbs with brown straight shoulder-length hair, brown eyes.
Kristie SKYE was last seen wearing a black sweater and black sweat pants.
Anyone with information which may help locate Kristie SKYE is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com