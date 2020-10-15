THUNDER BAY – “Our local organizations serve so many in the community and provide critical support for vulnerable people, even at the best of times. The pandemic has exacerbated the food needs families and individuals in the community face, and we’re forming these critical partnerships with local organizations to meet the gravest needs of our struggling neighbours,” says Patty Hajdu, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Superior North.

Minister Patty Hajdu, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Superior North, was joined by representatives from Roots to Harvest, Boys & Girls Clubs of Thunder Bay, the Salvation Army, Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek, and Red Rock Indian Band, where she highlighted an investment of $179,220 to five organizations in Thunder Bay and the Superior North region under the Local Food Infrastructure Fund and the Emergency Fund for Food Security.

The Local Food Infrastructure Fund, a five-year, $50-million program under the Food Policy for Canada, is aimed at community-based, not-for-profit organizations. The mission of the program is to reduce food insecurity by establishing and/or strengthening local food systems in the medium to longer term. The first phase of the program was launched

mid-summer of 2019 and closed in November 2019, with 362 projects receiving funding valued at up to $25,000 per project, for a total of $6.6 million.

The Emergency Fund for Food Security is a $100 million fund for food security announced by Prime Minister Trudeau in April to position food banks and local food organizations early in the pandemic to respond to increased community needs.

COVID-19 has intensified the food needs of the most vulnerable people but, above all, it is having a major impact on the operation of organizations working to improve food security. In April, the Government also launched these programs to support national, regional, and local organizations across Canada that are able to reach people and communities experiencing food insecurity and who have been impacted by COVID-19. This fund supports the purchase and distribution of food on an emergency basis across the country.

Quick Facts

362 projects across Canada, totaling $6.6M are being funded through the first round of the Local Food Infrastructure Fund, which took place from August to November

Applications under the second call for proposals are currently being accepted. Please

visit the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada website to submit an application.

The Local Food Infrastructure Fund is part of the Food Policy for Canada, supporting our country in meeting its commitments under the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, including to end hunger, promote good health, cut food waste, and encourage sustainable food

In 2019, there were 1.1 million visits to food banks and 5.6 million meals served on average each

The original $100 million Emergency Fund for food security investment was divided as follows: