WINNIPEG – Public health officials in Manitoba advise the 36th and 37th deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported. Officials say a male in his 80s and a female in her 70s both from Winnipeg had died as a result of COVID-19.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 4.4 percent and 146 new cases of the virus have been identified as of 9:30 am CDT on October 14, 2020. This brings the total number of cases in Manitoba to 2,925.

Of the 146 news cases, 39 were identified Monday and 107 were identified Tuesday.

Today’s data shows:

• nine cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

• four case in the Northern health region;

• two cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

• 17 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

• 114 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows:

• 1,374 active cases and 1,514 individuals have recovered from COVID-19;

• there are 27 people in hospital and three people in intensive care; and

• the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 37.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,200 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 215,861. Case investigations continue and if a public health risk is identified, the public will be notified.

Public health officials advise the following school exposures have been identified:

• Mitchell Middle School at 203 Third St. in Mitchell on Oct. 7 to 9. Based on the public health investigation, the risk of this exposure was assessed to be low. The infection was not believed to be acquired at school. Close contacts are being advised to self-isolate for symptoms and seek testing if symptoms develop.

• Margaret Park School at 385 Cork Ave. in Winnipeg on Oct. 5 and 7. Based on the public health investigation, the risk of this exposure was assessed to be low. The infection was not believed to be acquired at school. Close contacts have been advised to self-isolate.

• Acadia Junior High at 175 Killarney Ave. in Winnipeg on Oct. 5 and 6. Based on the public health investigation, the risk of this exposure was assessed to be low. The infection was not believed to be acquired at school. Close contacts have been advised to self-isolate.

Westjet Flight WS204

Additionally, the following public following exposures have been identified:

• West Jet flight WS204 on Oct. 2, Edmonton to Winnipeg, rows one to five.

Individuals in the affected seats on this flight are advised to self-isolate for 14 days following the flight and monitor for symptoms. Passengers on this flight, but not in the affected seats, should self-monitor for symptoms and self-isolate if they develop.

The chief provincial public health officer strongly encourages Manitobans to reduce the number of close contacts outside their household, and avoid closed-in or crowded spaces. In addition, they should focus on these fundamentals to help stop the spread of COVID-19:

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Wash/sanitize your hands and cover your cough.

• Physically distance when you are with people outside your household.

• If you cannot physically distance, wear a mask to help reduce the risk to others or as required by public health orders.

Unless recommended by public health officials, only individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should go for testing. Individuals with symptoms are asked to seek testing as soon as possible once symptoms are present. Employers are asked to only send employees for testing if they have symptoms or if testing has been recommended by public health officials.