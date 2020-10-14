THUNDER BAY – Good morning Western and Northern Ontario.

This morning, the cold spot in Ontario at -2.5 ° C is the City of Thunder Bay.

For the City of Thunder Bay, Environment Canada forecasts cloudy skies in the morning then periods of rain. Winds becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning then becoming southeast 20 gusting to 40. High of 9. For tonight, expect periods of rain. Winds becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 near midnight. The low plus 2.



Greenstone

For the Greenstone region, Wednesday will start with mainly sunny skies. However, there will be increasing cloudiness near noon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. The high for the day will be +9. For tonight, rain. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low plus 3.

Sioux Lookout

For Wednesday your morning will start with mainly sunny skies. Expect increasing cloudiness near noon then a 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Today’s high 7.

Tonight cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of rain showers changing to 40 percent chance of flurries after midnight. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this evening. Low minus 3. Wind chill will make it feel like minus 7 overnight.



Landsdowne House

The weather service is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Today’s high 9. For tonight, cloudy skies, a few rain showers beginning this evening then changing to periods of snow after midnight. Showers over eastern sections overnight. Local snowfall amounts of 2 cm are expected. Winds becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low minus 1.

Kenora – Lake of the Woods Region

It will become cloudy this morning with a 60 percent chance of rain late this morning and this afternoon. Today’s high 7. Tonight mainly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of rain early this evening. There is a 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. The wind chill minus 7 overnight.