THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Welcome to a “Tuesday-Monday”. It’s back to work and back to school across the region.

Today’s weather outlook is a bit of a mixed bag of conditions. For much of the region for the week expect cloudy conditions with rain or snow in the forecast.

Thunder Bay Forecast

Environment Canada is calling for increasing cloudiness this morning with a few showers beginning later this morning and ending this afternoon. Winds will become west 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. Today’s high should be 11. UV index 1 or low.

Heading into the evening the forecast is calling for a few clouds. Winds will slow down. The weather service says to expect winds to be west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. The overnight low will be zero.

Sioux Lookout

For Sioux Lookout expect mainly cloudy conditions with a 60 percent chance of showers. Winds becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. Today’s high 9.

Tonight the Sioux Lookout region will have mainly cloudy conditions with with 40 percent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing near midnight. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low minus 1.

Marten Falls / Ogoki Post

For the northern community of Marten Falls expect mainly sunny skies. There will be increasing cloudiness this afternoon and then 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Winds will be west 20 km/h becoming light early this morning, then becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 near noon. Expect a high of 10.

For tonight, the weather service says to expect partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Winds southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming west 20 overnight. The overnight low plus 1.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Region

Environment Canada says that there will be a few showers ending early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Winds becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. Today’s high 9.

Tonight, the weather service promises partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Winds will be west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. The low plus 2.