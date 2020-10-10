THUNDER BAY – The Major Crimes Unit of the Thunder Bay Police Service is investigating reports of a possible homicide following October 8, 2020, posted on social media.

TBPS are asking for any possible witnesses to come forward and call the service’s Indigenous Liaison Unit by calling the Thunder Bay police station at 807-684-1200 and asking for Constable Bob Simon. You will also likely need some patience as call volumes at the TBPS are often high and the non-emergency line is being answered by Cadets.

The initial media reports of this incident were reported by APTN.