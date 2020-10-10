THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Its a holiday weekend in Western and Northern Ontario.

This morning the coldest place in Ontario is Muskrat Dam and Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (Oji-Cree: ᑭᐦᒋᓇᒣᑯᐦᓯᑊ ᐃᓂᓂᐧᐊᐠ (Gichi-namegosib ininiwag) sharing the honour with a temperature of -3.1°C.

Thunder Bay

For the city in the morning shadow of the Sleeping Giant for Saturday we can expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers this morning. Environment Canada promises however that skies will be clearing near noon. The winds will be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this morning.

Thunder Bay will see the temperature falling to 7 this morning and then remaining steady. For the evening skies will stay clear but it will become partly cloudy after midnight. The overnight low plus 2.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug

KI will see mainly cloudy skies for the day with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries this morning. There will be clearing this afternoon. Winds up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. This morning the wind chill minus 7 this morning.

Heading into the evening, skies will clear. Skies will become partly cloudy near midnight. Winds becoming southeast 20 km/h near midnight. The low minus 2. The wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Greenstone

The forecast for Greenstone is calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of rain showers changing to 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. The wind will be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. The temperature will fall to plus 3 this morning. For tonight, skies will clear this evening. Winds of up to 15 km/h. The low minus 3. The wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Dryden

The weather service says Dryden can expect mainly cloudy skies. There is a 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries early this morning. Skies will clear this afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this morning. The forecast high is 9. For tonight expect a few clouds with winds becoming south 20 km/h after midnight. An overnight low of plus 3.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

The Lake of the Woods region will see mainly cloudy conditions this morning with a 30 percent chance of showers. The weather service says skies will clear this afternoon. Winds north 20 km/h will become light this morning. The high for Saturday will be 11. Tonight, Environment Canada says to expect a few clouds with winds becoming south 20 km/h this evening. An overnight low of 6 is predicted.