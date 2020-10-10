THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Sesley Desmoulin also known as Sesley Ritch a 31-year-old woman.
Sesley Desmoulin was last seen on Friday, October 9th, 2020.
Sesley Desmoulin is an Indigenous female standing about 5’9” tall with a thin build. She has brown eyes and long brown hair.
If you have any information that could assist investigators in locating this missing person please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.