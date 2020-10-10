THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person 28-year-old Micheal LANE. Micheal LANE was last seen on October 3rd, 202 in the Kakabeka area. He is described as follows:

– Male

– White

– 5’5

– Thin Build

– Short Brown hair

– Brown eyes

– Possible facial hair if unshaved

No clothing descriptors are available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Micheal LANE is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.