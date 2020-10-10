KENORA – Kenora Member of Parliament Eric Melillo’s Weekly Update:

Dear Constituents,

It’s been great to be back in Parliament fighting for you.

In the House of Commons last week, I gave my reply to the Liberal government’s Speech from the Throne. My response highlighted how the Liberal government’s agenda is leaving Canadians behind, with no plan to address COVID-19, no plan to support businesses as we enter a potential second wave, and no plan for the North.

And while I was glad to hear mentions of housing, food security, and support for the tourism sector, the lack of detail provided makes it clear that the Liberals don’t have a plan for that, either. In fact, the only thing the government was clear on was their intention to further restrict gun rights.

As the Official Opposition, the Conservatives will present a responsible and compassionate alternative to Canadians.

As a Northern Ontario MP who represents 42 First Nation communities in the Kenora riding, I’m happy to sit on the Standing Committee on Indigenous and Northern Affairs (INAN), which has its first meeting of the session this week.

The Conservative Party has a strong presence on INAN, with veteran committee member Arnold Viersen as well as Crown-Indigenous Relations Shadow Minister Cathy McLeod and Indigenous Services Shadow Minister Gary Vidal. We’re in a very good position to fight for Northern and Indigenous communities.

I’ve been having many productive meetings with my caucus colleagues and various stakeholders, discussing infrastructure and transportation projects, Indigenous issues, and internet solutions for Northern Canada. I also enjoyed visiting the Dryden Native Friendship centre and meeting Executive Director Cheryl Edwards.

If you would like to arrange a meeting, or if there is anything my office can assist you with, please call me at 807-468-2170 (Kenora) or 807-223-2182 (Dryden) or contact me by email at eric.melillo@parl.gc.ca.

Sincerely,

Eric Melillo

Member of Parliament – Kenora riding