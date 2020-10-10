THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay District Courthouse will remain closed for the foreseeable future. A fire on the seventh floor in the electrical room last weekend has resulted in electrical and water damage to the building.

The courthouse which cost about $450 million to build now awaits repairs.

In the meantime, court cases are going to proceed remotely and electronically.

It is very likely there will also end up being delays in many cases, and possibly the move could lead to appeals or cases being withdrawn.