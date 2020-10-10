The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crimes Unit began their investigation on Monday, August 24, 2020 into the possible uploading of files related to child pornography by a local Internet user.

An investigation identified a suspect’s address.

A search warrant was obtained and executed by Cyber Crimes Unit officers, with assistance from Community Oriented Response (COR) Unit officers, at a residential address in the 500 block of Dublin Avenue on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

When officers entered the home they located and seized an electronic device that contained child pornography. The male suspect was identified and subsequently arrested. Other devices were also seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

Austin David DOLPH, 18, of Thunder Bay, is charged with Possession of Child Pornography.

He was released with conditions and a future appearance date of Nov. 24, 2020.