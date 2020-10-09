Do you want to invest in the stock market and you always have your mobile at hand? Here are the best applications to invest in the stock market this year: updated, powerful, and very useful.

If you are going to invest in the stock market this year you need the odd application. From a cheap broker to an application that allows you to see the latest news about the stock market and the different markets. That is why, whether you are an expert investor or want to learn everything about investments, we have prepared a compilation of the best applications to invest in the stock market this year 2020. They can be useful in online trading in the UK.

We believe that more and more people are concerned about investing and how to do it is important, so we have thought of you and we will give you a brief review of what applications to use to learn everything in this field. We have selected from the most basic to those designed for experts. We look forward to helping you with them.

Google finance

It is not an application as such, but a shortcut that can be installed on your mobile to enter the finance section of Google. We recommend Google Finance because it is the ideal place to check the value of any share that you want. In addition, it is very useful to follow different values, all from Google and updated in real-time with the different markets.

Yahoo Finance

We know that investing in the stock market is not only having an interface where you can consult data, but also news and information that help you see what is happening in the market and help you understand how it is working. Yahoo! Finance not only offers you a very polished interface where you can watch the news, but it also allows you to see and follow the stock values ​​of the vast majority of companies in all markets. The best of Yahoo! Finance is how beautiful it is visually and how well finished it is. Of course, the news is really useful and it is as if you were using the Bloomberg app. While it is true that it is not as accurate as the one we just mentioned, it will be of great use to everyone.

StockTwits

One of the things that helps a lot when investing in the stock market is knowing where to do it and how to do it. If you want to get a place to discuss these issues, the app in question that you must install on your mobile is StockTwits. This application is not like the previous ones nor does it have anything to do with it. It is actually a forum where expert investors meet to see how the markets are going, where they are going or what investment opportunities are presented.

It is a somewhat advanced application that at first might not interest you much but if you want to really know what the experts think in a real way and without having to search all of Twitter for the latest news, this is the best option.

Plus500

Plus500 is one of the first applications that I came across when I first approached the stock market. Most people discover Plus500 as an investment simulator that allows you to trade a large amount of money that is not real and that you can manipulate in any way you want. If you take the leap, the application itself allows you to also trade with real stocks, raw materials, and all kinds of securities. The best thing about Plus500 is that it is very useful for beginners and the fictitious account works with all markets and stocks. In fact, if you want to invest with money that is not real, this is one of the best applications to invest with play money. It will be useful to learn how to invest in the stock market but do not be fooled, it is actually a powerful tool for users who also invest in a real way, buy raw materials, and trade currencies.

We have provided you with applications of all kinds. Which ones will you install on your phone?