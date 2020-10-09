In life, it is often the hardest lessons that produce the most growth. Success coach Bismarck Ebiweh has persevered through many challenges, and now encourages and equips other men to do this same. His latest book, “Cracking the Dating Code,” guides men through the trenches of modern dating.

Bismarck Ebiweh believes in empowering men to live their best life. When people invest in self-improvement, they have more options and opportunities opened up to them. In his new book, “Cracking the Dating Code,” Ebiweh aims to reach men and help them lay a foundation for a successful dating experience. He discusses the importance of self-improvement, and gives strategies and solutions men can use to improve themselves and their lives. He shares advice about finding an ideal mate and navigating a relationship. Ebiweh outlines how the dating world has changed, and how men can adapt to find success. He talks through different dating methods and gives details on how to effectively implement them. Throughout this book, Ebiweh upholds the dignity of men, while encouraging them to think critically about their actions. “Cracking the Dating Code” is meant to be a guide for men to use as they encounter and navigate challenges in their relationships with women.

Bismarck Ebiweh is a self-improvement coach for all areas of life. He received a Bachelors of Science in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He was an NCAA track & field athlete. In 2015, Ebiweh qualified for the NCAA Track& Field Regional Championships in the 4x100m relay. In the 2016 indoor Sun Belt Conference Track & Field Championships he finished 7th in the 60m dash. Ebiweh was a published author at the age of 23, and also has a booming YouTube channel with over 50,000 subscribers and 4 million total views. On his channel, Ebiweh gives advice to men from all over the world. Throughout his life, Ebiweh has persevered through many challenges. He understands the importance of mindset, and always pushing forward. He uses the lessons he has learned to serve his clients.

Focusing on self-improvement brings a sense of fulfillment and purpose in life. Bismarck Ebiweh aims to bring that sense of accomplishment to men through his book “Cracking the Dating Code,” as well as through his other coaching services.