THUNDER BAY – Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce increased restrictions, primarily for southern Ontario following increases in COVID-19 numbers. Ontario is going to be reporting over 900 new cases of the virus today.

At 11:00 am there is a briefing from Medical Officers and the Premier along with Deputy Premier Elliott are expected to make the announcement during their daily briefing at 2:30 pm.

The restrictions could impact restaurants, some sources are reporting that a ban on indoor dining is likely for the hotspots. Those hotspots are Toronto, Ottawa, the Peel Region, the York Region, and Hamilton.

New restrictions could impact weddings, funerals, gyms, and fitness centres.

Despite the September spike that got started as schools opened, it is likely that the Premier will not be closing schools.

Deputy Premier Elliott has tweeted the increased COVID-19 numbers earlier this morning.

The COVID-19 numbers include 336 new cases in Toronto, 150 in Peel Region, and 126 in Ottawa.

There are 724 resolved cases in the province.