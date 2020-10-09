Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa Impacted

TORONTO – The province is implementing modified Stage 2 restrictions in COVID-19 hotspots which includes TORONTO, PEEL REGION, and OTTAWA.

These new restrictions are in force for 28 days.

These new rules come into effect at midnight on October 10, 2020, Saturday night.

In addition, Ontario will reduce limits for all social gatherings and organized public events to a max of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Food courts in malls in the modified Stage 2 areas will be restricted to take-out only.

What is Impacted

Indoor gyms and Fitness centres (e.g., yoga studios, dance studios)

Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments

Cinemas

Performing arts centres and venues

Spectator areas in racing venues

Interactive exhibits or exhibits with a high risk of personal contact in museums,

galleries, zoos, science centres, landmarks and similar venues.

Prohibiting personal care services where face coverings must be removed for the service provided.

Ontario schools, churches, and other places of worship will remain open.

There will also be added restrictions and prohibitions when it comes to indoor food services at restaurants, lounges and bars, and other establishments, including nightclubs.