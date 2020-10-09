THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Across Western and Northern Ontario there is a mix of weather conditions. Fort Severn/Washaho Cree Nation this morning is Ontario’s cold spot with a low of -4.7c.



Thunder Bay Forecast

For Friday, expect cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers early this morning. Skies should be clearing this morning. Friday’s high will be 20c.

For this evening, expect a few clouds. There will be increasing cloudiness late this evening then a 30 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Winds will become northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. The overnight low will be 6c.

For Saturday, skies will be mainly cloudy. There will be a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. It will clear late in the afternoon. Winds will be north 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. Saturday’s high is forecast for 9c.



Sandy Lake First Nation

For Friday, Environment Canada says to expect periods of rain mixed with snow. Winds will be east 20 km/h gusting to 40. Friday’s high 3C.

For tonight there will be periods of rain mixed with snow ending early this evening then cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. The low minus 6. The wind chill minus 10 overnight.

For Saturday skies will remain cloudy, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Winds will be south 20 km/h late in the afternoon. The high is forecast to be 3C. The wind chill will be minus 10 in the morning.



Kenora and Lake of the Woods

For Friday the morning starts with mainly sunny skies and then increasing cloudiness near noon then 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. The high will be 17. Tonight, Environment Canada is calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers. Winds northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. The overnight low plus 4.

For Saturday, again mainly cloudy conditions with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon. The high for Saturday will be 11. UV index 3 or moderate.

Sioux Lookout

It is a little different heading into the long weekend for Sioux Lookout. For Friday expect cloudy skies with 30 percent chance of showers early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Winds becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this afternoon. The high for Friday will be 16. Tonight things shift a little. The evening will start with mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of rain showers changing to 30 percent chance of flurries overnight.

Winds will be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. An overnight low of zero is expected

For Saturday, the weather service is calling for mainly cloudy conditions with a 30 percent chance of flurries early in the morning. It will clear late in the afternoon. Saturday’s high should be 7.