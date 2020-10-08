SIOUX LOOKOUT – CRIME – Three people have been arrested following a drug investigation in Sioux Lookout.

The Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) n September 17, 2020, officers from arrested the three in relation to drug trafficking in the municipality.

From the investigation, police located and seized approximately $8,000 in Canadian currency and suspected illicit substances, which include cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and morphine, as well as drug-trafficking paraphernalia.

After investigation, the following charges have been laid:

Logan KRASSILOWSKY, 22 years old, from Dryden, has been charged with:

Trafficking of a Schedule I Substance – Crystal Methamphetamine, contrary to Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) Section 5(1),

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to CDSA Section 5(2),

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon, contrary to Criminal Code of Canada (CC) Section 92(2) (two counts), and

Failure to Comply with Release Order, contrary to CC Section 145 (5)(a) (two counts).

Leah WHITNEY, 21 years old, from Sioux Lookout, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to CDSA Section 5(2), and

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, contrary to CC Section 354(1)(a).

Ricky POLNY, 51 years old, from Sioux Lookout, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Crystal Methamphetamine, contrary to CDSA Section 4(1), and

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Morphine, contrary to CDSA Section 4(1).

If you have any information about the trafficking of methamphetamine or other illicit drugs in Sioux Lookout, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000. You may also report online at: http://www.p3tips.com/273.