SIOUX LOOKOUT – CRIME – Three people have been arrested following a drug investigation in Sioux Lookout.
The Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) n September 17, 2020, officers from arrested the three in relation to drug trafficking in the municipality.
From the investigation, police located and seized approximately $8,000 in Canadian currency and suspected illicit substances, which include cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and morphine, as well as drug-trafficking paraphernalia.
After investigation, the following charges have been laid:
Logan KRASSILOWSKY, 22 years old, from Dryden, has been charged with:
- Trafficking of a Schedule I Substance – Crystal Methamphetamine, contrary to Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) Section 5(1),
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to CDSA Section 5(2),
- Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon, contrary to Criminal Code of Canada (CC) Section 92(2) (two counts), and
- Failure to Comply with Release Order, contrary to CC Section 145 (5)(a) (two counts).
Leah WHITNEY, 21 years old, from Sioux Lookout, has been charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to CDSA Section 5(2), and
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, contrary to CC Section 354(1)(a).
Ricky POLNY, 51 years old, from Sioux Lookout, has been charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Crystal Methamphetamine, contrary to CDSA Section 4(1), and
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Morphine, contrary to CDSA Section 4(1).
If you have any information about the trafficking of methamphetamine or other illicit drugs in Sioux Lookout, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000. You may also report online at: http://www.p3tips.com/273.