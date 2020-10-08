THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service requesting the public to assist in locating missing person Genevieve MATTINAS, a 38-year-old Indigenous woman.
Genevieve was last seen by family on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at about 11 pm near Limbrick Place. She is known to frequent an area of Windsor Street or downtown Port Arthur.
Genevieve is an Indigenous woman who is about 5’4” tall with a thin build. She has brown eyes, and long brown straight hair.
Genevieve MATTINAS was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes and a grey hoodie.
If you have any information that could assist investigators in locating this missing person please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.