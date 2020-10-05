THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police continue their efforts against impaired driving. On Sunday morning, at about 10:00 AM EDT, officers arrested a 33-year-old woman and charged her with impaired driving.

The woman failed the road-side breath test, and in further testing at the Thunder Bay Police Service Balmoral Avenue headquarters resulted in a Blood Alcohol Concentration of 309 milligrams from 100 millilitres of blood. That is almost four times the legal limit.

Police report that the woman had two children in the vehicle with her at the time of this incident, which happened on Court Street North near River Street.

Police say that the traffic stop happened because they observed an SUV driving at a high rate of speed. Officers observed the motorist stopped at a red light, but when the light turned green and the intersection was safe to cross the motorist waited for an extended period of time. The driver then accelerated quickly, at which point officers conducted a traffic stop.

When officers approached the driver they noticed multiple signs of impairment. Police also observed an open bottle of liquor inside the vehicle.

Officers also noticed two small children in the vehicle without car seats or seatbelts.

The 33-year-old Thunder Bay woman now faces charges of Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired, and Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired Blood Alcohol Concentration.

She was released from custody with conditions and a future appearance date.