THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Heading into the week, make sure you have your raincoat and perhaps your umbrella.

Environment Canada, says that for Thunder Bay we can expect mainly cloudy skies for Monday through Wednesday.

For Monday there is a 60 percent chance of showers this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will become southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. Monday’s high is forecast for 14c.

For tonight, the weather service says to expect showers beginning this evening and ending near midnight then 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Winds will be southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 late this evening. Tonight’s low should be +7c.

For Tuesday, expect mainly cloudy skies with rain beginning late in the afternoon. The high is forecast for 15c.

For Kenora, expect cloudy skies for Monday. Environment Canada says there will be a few showers beginning early this afternoon. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Monday’s high 15.

For tonight, the forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies. There is a 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Winds will be west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. The overnight low +6.

Heading into Tuesday, expect a mix of sun and cloud. The forecast says it will become cloudy late in the morning with a 70 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Tuesday’s high 13.

The forecast for most of Western Ontario is for sunny skies later in the week.