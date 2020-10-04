SIOUX LOOKOUT – NEWS – Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested three residents of Thunder Bay in relation to controlled drugs and substances located during a traffic stop in the Municipality of Sioux Lookout on Saturday night, October 3, 2020.

During the traffic stop, police located and seized suspected illicit substances including cocaine and crystal methamphetamine with an estimated street value of approximately $19,000.

Following their investigation, the following charges have been laid:

Samantha CHIKANE, 30 years old, has been arrested and charged with

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) Section 5(2) – two counts

Possession of a Schedule I Substance, contrary to CDSA Section 4(1)

Failure to Comply with Release Order, contrary to Criminal Code of Canada (CC) Section 145(5)(a)

Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to CC Section 129(a)

Tyler LANNIGAN, 31 years old, has been arrested and charged with

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to CDSA Section 5(2) – two counts

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to CC Section 733.1(1) – two counts

Craig BERRY, 63 years old, has been arrested and charged with

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to the CDSA Section 5(2) – two counts

All of the accused have been held and will appear in Thunder Bay Weekend and statutory holiday (WASH) court on October 4, 2020, to answer to these charges.

If you have any information about the trafficking of methamphetamine or other illicit drugs in Sioux Lookout and other communities across Western and Northern Ontario, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you want to stop the cycle of trauma and addiction, it falls on each of us. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000. You may also report online at: http://www.p3tips.com/273.

None of the charges have been proven in court.