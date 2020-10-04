THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Everyone is always talking about the weather, but no one does anything about it. However knowing the weather, especially at this time of the year can determine what you can, or may do throughout the day.

In Thunder Bay for the next couple of days, the forecast heading into the week is calling for rain. Temperatures will however warm up. This morning, Thunder Bay is at an Octobery Plus 1c, but across the city, there is frost on the windshields.

For today, maybe a great idea is to head to the Centennial Conservatory. Take in a calming bit of summer today.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud, with fog patches dissipating this morning. Winds will become southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. Today’s high is forecast for 11c. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate. For tonight, the skies will become cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. The low will be plus 5c.

For Kenora, the forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches will dissipate this morning. Winds will become southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. Sunday’s high will be 11c. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight in Kenora, expect cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. The forecast low is 7c.

Why Western Ontario?

Often our region is called Northwestern Ontario. Geographically while Thunder Bay, Fort Frances, Nigigoonsiminikankaning, Atikokan, Dryden, Vermilion Bay, and Kenora, we all often think of ourselves as being in the “North”, the reality is we are “South” of Winnipeg, Regina, Calgary, Edmonton, Kamloops, Vancouver, and Victoria. We are “North” of Toronto.

Northern Ontario perhaps should be Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Sandy Lake, Marten Falls, Washaho Cree Nation, Red Lake, Ear Falls, and all of the amazing Indigenous communities accessible mainly by air, or in winter by the ice roads.

Western Ontario is basically in the geographic centre of North America, in the middle of everywhere, not like some in Toronto perhaps would say the “middle of nowhere”.