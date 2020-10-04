OTTAWA – Annamie Paul is the new leader of the Green Party of Canada. Ms. Paul secured victory on the eighth ballot to win the nomination over the seven other contestants participating in the race. Dimitri Lascaris came in second place and Courtney Howard in third. A total of eight contestants ran on the final ballot of the Party’s leadership contest.

Interim Leader Jo-Ann Roberts announced the historic news at a live event in Ottawa this evening. Annamie Paul will replace former leader Elizabeth May (MP, Saanich-Gulf Islands), who served as leader from 2006 until 2019. Ms. Paul is the first Black woman to lead a federal political party in Canada

“Huge congratulations to Annamie Paul! She will be an outstanding leader for the Party at this extraordinary moment in history,” said Ms. Roberts. “It’s been a spirited race, with a stellar cadre of contestants competing for the leadership. We’re immensely grateful to each one of them, and their campaign teams, for all their hard work during this months-long contest. Campaigns are challenging at the best of times, undertaking one during a pandemic demonstrates exceptional fortitude and resilience.

“This is a thrilling time for the Greens. The federal Party has doubled its membership since the last federal election. Despite the “first past the post” electoral system, Greens are winning across the country. We have three outstanding MPs in parliament and look forward to Ms. Paul joining them soon. We all owe an immense debt of gratitude to Elizabeth May. Elizabeth’s vision, dedication, integrity and persistence has grown this party to where it is today. Now, we welcome Annamie Paul as our new leader, and we are excited and optimistic for next chapter.”