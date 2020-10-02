THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The City of Thunder Bay has a number of traffic updates today.

First, on Monday and Tuesday next week, October 5th and 6th, a section of Simpson Street from Northern Avenue to Pacific Avenue, including the Pacific Avenue Overpass, will be closed in order to allow top lift paving.

Second, also on Monday, October 5, the intersection of Harbour Expressway and Balmoral Street will be closed to allow for line painting. Motor traffic will be diverted down the right-turn off-ramps.

Finally, the Multi-Use Trail on Golf Links Road from Central Avenue to Harbour Expressway will be closed to allow for hydro tower maintenance. Detour signs will be posted for pedestrians and cyclists.

Multi-Use Trail users are asked to follow signage and avoid construction areas. Note that the schedule may change with weather conditions.

Motorists are asked to plan an alternative route and to drive with caution in the area.