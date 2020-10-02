As COVID-19 numbers across Ontario and Canada have started to surge, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit is advising residents to remain vigilant. “These are challenging times. While we are doing well with COVID-19 currently in our area, we are seeing cases significantly increase in other areas. We need to take the measures necessary to prevent that happening here,” said Dr. Janet DeMille, Medical Officer of Health. “When people travel and return to this area, they can unintentionally bring COVID-19 back here. Our updated travel guidance provides recommendation on what people can do to reduce their risk and the risk that that could pose for ourcommunities.”

Due to the increases in COVID-19 cases in Ontario and nationally, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit has revised the travel recommendations for residents.

Effectively immediately, TBDHU recommends that all residents avoid non-essential travel outside of Northern Ontario. In addition, TBDHU recommends that anyone with travel plans currently for the fall to reassess the need and the timing of this travel and consider alternatives to attending in- person. For those who do travel for essential purposes, TBDHU strongly encourages individuals to be vigilant in all measures to reduce their risk of COVID-19 while they are away, including avoiding social gatherings and overall limiting their interaction with others.

TBDHU continues to monitor the situation across the province and beyond. Further updates will be made as needed as the situation evolves.