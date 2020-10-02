STURGEON FALLS – A twenty-eight-year-old man is in custody facing five charges related to drug trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and failure to comply with a release order.

The OPP report that on October 1, 2020, at approximately 8:50 am EDT, members from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and the Nipissing West Detachment executed a search warrant at a residence on Ottawa Street in the Municipality of West Nipissing (Sturgeon Falls).

Officers seized a quantity of drugs suspected to be: Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Methamphetamine, Cocaine and over $10,000 in Canadian currency. The street value of the drugs seized is approximately $99,500.

As a result of the investigation, one person was arrested and charged:

Glen POULIN, age 28, from Sturgeon Falls, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin) – (two counts) , contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA);

, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA); Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking -Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA;

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA;

Possession Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 – in Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC); and

Failure to Comply with Release Order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice – Bail Court on October 2, 2020 in North Bay. None of the charges have been proven in court.