THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service is asking for public assistance in locating missing 23-year-old, Latanya TAIT.

Latanya TAIT was last seen in the area of Oliver Road on September 23, 2020 and reported to Thunder Bay Police as missing on that date.

Latanya TAIT is an Indigenous female. She is about 5’7” tall with a medium build, she weighs about 180 lbs. Latanya Tait has brown eyes and long brown straight hair, possibly a black eye.

Tait was last seen wearing a blue sweater, sneakers and a black face covering.

If you have any information that could help investigators locate this missing person, please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.