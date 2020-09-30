Thunder Bay Reports Case #107 of COVID-19

Thunder Bay COVID-19

THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 1 (one) new COVID-19 case in a resident in the TBDHU Region.

For additional information on the status of COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay District Health Unit area, please visit the TBDHU Website.

Details of confirmed case(s)

Case Number Exposure category Status Episode Date* (dd/mm/yy) Area
 

Case #107

  

Pending

  

Self-Isolating

  

22/09/20

 Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

*Episode date corresponds to earliest date reported according to following order: symptom onset date, specimen collection date, laboratory testing date, date reported to TBDHU

