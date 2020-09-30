THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 1 (one) new COVID-19 case in a resident in the TBDHU Region.
Details of confirmed case(s)
|Case Number
|Exposure category
|Status
|Episode Date* (dd/mm/yy)
|Area
|
Case #107
|
Pending
|
Self-Isolating
|
22/09/20
|Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas
*Episode date corresponds to earliest date reported according to following order: symptom onset date, specimen collection date, laboratory testing date, date reported to TBDHU