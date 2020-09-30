THUNDER BAY – On Tuesday evening, Thunder Bay Police arrested a man who was wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant for parole violations related to a manslaughter charge on Tuesday evening.
The Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit were in the 200 block of McKellar Street South just before 8 pm on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, when they observed the accused enter a residence.
As officers were containing the building, the accused jumped out of a second-storey window in an attempt to flee from police.
An officer intercepted the accused and arrested him after a struggle.
The accused was also wanted by the Thunder Bay Police Service on additional charges relating to a September 22, 2020 incident in which he fled from officers in a motor vehicle.
Shawn Joseph HENDERSON, 42, of Thunder Bay, now faces charges of:
• Resist Peace Officer
• Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle
• Flight from Peace Officer
• Obstruct Peace Officer
He was remanded into custody with a future appearance date of Wednesday, October 7, 2020. None of the charges have been proven in court.