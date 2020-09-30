THUNDER BAY – On Tuesday evening, Thunder Bay Police arrested a man who was wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant for parole violations related to a manslaughter charge on Tuesday evening.

The Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit were in the 200 block of McKellar Street South just before 8 pm on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, when they observed the accused enter a residence.

As officers were containing the building, the accused jumped out of a second-storey window in an attempt to flee from police.

An officer intercepted the accused and arrested him after a struggle.

The accused was also wanted by the Thunder Bay Police Service on additional charges relating to a September 22, 2020 incident in which he fled from officers in a motor vehicle.

Shawn Joseph HENDERSON, 42, of Thunder Bay, now faces charges of:

• Resist Peace Officer

• Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

• Flight from Peace Officer

• Obstruct Peace Officer

He was remanded into custody with a future appearance date of Wednesday, October 7, 2020. None of the charges have been proven in court.