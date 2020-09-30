The motorist who previously fled from police during an attempted traffic stop was located with a stolen minivan and found to be impaired by drug Tuesday.

In the afternoon hours of Tuesday, September 29, 2020, an off-duty Thunder Bay Police Service officer was in the area of Northern Avenue and Fort William Road when they observed a vehicle that had fled from police a day earlier.

The officer contacted on-duty officers to inform them of the vehicle’s location, and also informed them the vehicle had been observed being driven erratically.

Police were dispatched to the area and located a male driver at about 3:25 pm EDT. The police investigation revealed the minivan the male was driving had been reported stolen. Officers also learned the male was a suspended driver.

As a result the suspect was arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Officers noticed several signs indicating the suspect was potentially impaired by drug. Further evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert confirmed the suspect was impaired by drug.

Calvin Lucas KANE, 21, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Flight from Peace Officer

• Operation While Impaired Alcohol and Drugs

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Breach of Probation x 6

• Failure to Comply with Judicial Release x 2

He appeared in bail court on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date of October 2, 2020. None of the charges have been proven in a court of law.