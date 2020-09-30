THUNDER BAY – The Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation is changing.

The first changes were announced on Monday, with a $25,000 grant for businesses in the North.

A spokesperson for Minister Greg Rickford states, “The application window will run from October 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020. Applications will be reviewed with an expedited decision making process. Yesterday, John Guerard, Executive Director of the NOHFC, indicated that they’re working towards turning around applications in a one-month timeframe.”

“The program can be accessed by Northern Ontario businesses with at least one year of operations as of March 17, 2020, and that were impacted by the Province of Ontario Emergency Order that closed all non-essential businesses on March 24, 2020, are eligible for the Northern Ontario Recovery Program,” according to the NOHFC.

There have been questions on current applications that have been submitted to the NOHFC.

According to the Minister, “We want to focus our immediate attention and resources on addressing the impacts of COVID-19, that is why the current NOHFC programs are set to close on September 30, 2020, with only the new, short term, Northern Ontario Recovery Program, set to launch October 1, 2020, will be open. The NOHFC has been talking to stakeholders and community leaders about refining its programs to better serve the needs of all northerners and will begin accepting applications under the new programs in January 2021.

For existing applications, “The NOHFC will communicate directly with applicants who have submitted an application prior to the September 30, 2020 program closure to discuss the specific status of their funding requests, and to determine next steps.”