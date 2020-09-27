TORONTO – Toronto Public Health (TPH) is notifying staff and patrons who visited the Regulars Bar located at 668 King St. W., about a potential exposure to COVID-19. The period for potential exposure is September 13 to September 22.

In the last few days, tests have confirmed that three individuals linked to this establishment are positive for COVID-19. All three individuals are employees of the establishment. TPH has followed up with all known close contacts. The close contacts have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days and to go for testing.

If you were at Regulars Bar between September 13 and September 22 but have not been contacted by TPH, you are not identified as a close contact and are viewed as low risk.

TPH estimates approximately 600 people may have been at the venue during this time. As a precaution, TPH is asking anyone who was at Regulars Bar between September 13 and September 22 to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after their visit. If symptoms develop, please contact TPH, seek testing and immediately self-isolate. Please wear a mask when going for testing.

Regulars Bar has worked cooperatively with TPH throughout this investigation. TPH extends thanks to Regulars Bar management and other local businesses who are helping to reduce the spread of this virus by taking measures to keep staff, customers and the broader public safe.

Everyone is reminded to adopt these steps for self-protection: as much as possible limit contact with anyone you don’t live with; as often as possible, keep at least six feet apart from people you don’t live with; as often as possible, wear a mask when outside your home, especially in indoor settings and when physical distancing is difficult; wash your hands frequently; and remain at home when ill.

COVID-19 is spread primarily through respiratory droplets when a person who is infected with the virus coughs, talks or sneezes. Most people who get COVID-19 have mild symptoms, but some people can get very sick and may need to seek medical care at a hospital. The symptoms of COVID-19 may include feeling unwell, cough, fever, trouble breathing, loss of taste or smell, runny nose, sore throat, vomiting and/or diarrhea.

As COVID-19 continues to circulate in the community, TPH is stressing the important role the public plays in supporting contact tracing efforts and reducing virus spread. TPH also encourages residents to download the COVID Alert app, which can help to notify individuals who are exposed to COVID-19 in the community.