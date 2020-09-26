Toronto – COVID-19 – “New data shows that unsafe social activity at a select number of bars and nightclubs is contributing to the rise in COVID-19 cases in our city. That’s why our Medical Officer of Health is taking swift action to shut down four high-risk establishments until further notice. Right now, we need to stop the spread of COVID and keep people safe, while also making it possible for kids to go to school, people to go to work and public services to operate safely. This isn’t easy, but together we can do this,” declared Councillor Joe Cressy (Ward 10 Spadina-Fort York), Chair Toronto Board of Health.

Three restaurants and bars ordered closed by Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health

Last night, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, issued orders to three restaurant and bar establishments in the City of Toronto to close under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act. A fourth establishment is in the process of being served.

The establishments are:

• MARBL, 455 King St. W.

• King Taps, 100 King St. W.

• Casa Mezcal, 291 King St. W.

These closure orders were undertaken based on Toronto Public Health (TPH) investigations, including contact tracing data, which has shown that each establishment has not taken the necessary steps to sufficiently protect both the public and employees from the spread of COVID-19.

TPH found a concerning link involving these locations where many people are connected to more than one of the businesses noted. In some cases, for example, people infected with COVID-19 were employed at more than one of these locations.

One business has served food buffet style, which is prohibited under existing provincial regulations to limit the spread of COVID-19. Another business has been uncooperative with investigators, significantly impeding investigation efforts. Staff have also been found to be working while ill or pressured to work while ill.

When the Medical Officer of Health is satisfied that each establishment has complied with her order, the order will be lifted. City enforcement teams of Toronto Police, bylaw officers and TPH officers will ensure compliance with these orders in the interim.

“Throughout this pandemic, we have followed public health advice – that’s how we got through the first wave and it is how we will get through this second wave. The City and Toronto Public Health are committed to doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Today’s action is a real-time response aimed at specific businesses identified by our enforcement officials. I hope this enforcement will ensure we are protecting employees and customers. Thankfully the vast majority of residents and businesses in our city are doing the right thing and following public health advice. We need that cooperation to continue so we can defeat this virus,” says Mayor John Tory.