THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in locating missing person Loretta TURTLE a 39-Year-Old Woman.

Loretta TURTLE was last seen on September 21, 2020 in the area of Golf Links Road and Oliver Rd.

Loretta TURTLE is as:

– Female

– Indigenous

– 5’7 feet tall

– 200 lbs.

– Medium build

– Shoulder length black hair

– Brown eyes

– Scar on her eyebrow (unknown eye)

– Scar on her arm from surgery (unknown arm)

Loretta TURTLE was last seen wearing cropped sweatpants and a sweatshirt.

If you have any information that could assist investigators in locating this missing person please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.