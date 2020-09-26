THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Bradley BELL, a 51-year-old man.
Bradley Bell was last seen in the 400 block of Syndicate Avenue at about 2 pm on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Bell is a White male standing about 6’2” tall with a heavy build. He has short Gray hair and blue eyes.
Bradley Bell was last seen wearing a red sweater hoodie, grey shorts and a black hat. He may have a black backpack and suitcase.
If you have any information that could assist in locating this missing person please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.