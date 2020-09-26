Canadian Senator Murray Sinclair has been honoured with a major award.

The “Six Degrees” Conference reports, “We are thrilled to present Senator Murray Sinclair with the 5th Adrienne Clarkson Prize for Global Citizenship.

“Senator Sinclair served the justice system in Manitoba for over 25 years. He was the first Aboriginal judge appointed in Manitoba and Canada’s second. He served as co-chair of the Aboriginal Justice Inquiry in Manitoba and as chief commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

“As head of the TRC, he participated in hundreds of hearings across Canada, culminating in the issuance of the TRC’s report in 2015. He also oversaw an active multi-million-dollar fundraising program to support various TRC events and activities, and to allow survivors to travel to attend TRC events.”