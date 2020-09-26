THUNDER BAY – A stabbing overnight on the south-side of the city has a 43-year-old man in serious condition, and transported to hospital in London Ontario for treatment of his wounds.

Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance as the investigation into the Saturday morning assault continues.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch responded to reports of an assault that had just occurred at about 12:10 am on Saturday, September 26. 2020 in the 100 block of May Street South.

When police arrived they located the 43-year-old male victim with serious injuries that were consistent with a stabbing. Superior North EMS Paramedics were on the scene tending to the male’s injuries.

The victim was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, and then to a hospital in London, Ontario for further treatment. The victim remains in the hospital for further treatment of his injuries.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the assault.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.