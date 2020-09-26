Mackenzie Investments Announces Risk Rating Changes to Mutual Funds

Mackenzie Investments announced today risk rating changes for the following mutual funds effective immediately.

Mackenzie reviews risk ratings and makes adjustments in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Regulators. There are no changes to the investment strategies of these mutual funds.

Fund Name

Current Risk Rating

New Risk Rating

Mackenzie Canadian Equity Class

Low to Medium

Medium

Mackenzie Canadian Equity Fund

Low to Medium

Medium

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index Class

Low to Medium

Medium

Mackenzie Global Growth Class

Low to Medium

Medium

Mackenzie Global Equity Fund

Low to Medium

Medium

Mackenzie China Bond Fund

Low

Low to Medium

Mackenzie Global Environmental Equity Fund

Low to Medium

Medium

Mackenzie Private U.S. Equity Pool Class

Low to Medium

Medium

Mackenzie Private U.S. Equity Pool

Low to Medium

Medium

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index Fund

Low to Medium

Medium

Mackenzie U.S. Growth Class

Low to Medium

Medium

Mackenzie U.S. Dividend Fund

Low to Medium

Medium

Mackenzie US Quantitative Small Cap Fund

Medium

Medium to High

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments (“Mackenzie”) is a leading investment management firm with $147 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2020.  Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada’s premier financial services companies with approximately $173 billion in total assets under management as of August 31, 2020. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

