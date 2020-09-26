Mackenzie Investments announced today risk rating changes for the following mutual funds effective immediately.

Mackenzie reviews risk ratings and makes adjustments in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Regulators. There are no changes to the investment strategies of these mutual funds.

Fund Name Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating Mackenzie Canadian Equity Class Low to Medium Medium Mackenzie Canadian Equity Fund Low to Medium Medium Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index Class Low to Medium Medium Mackenzie Global Growth Class Low to Medium Medium Mackenzie Global Equity Fund Low to Medium Medium Mackenzie China Bond Fund Low Low to Medium Mackenzie Global Environmental Equity Fund Low to Medium Medium Mackenzie Private U.S. Equity Pool Class Low to Medium Medium Mackenzie Private U.S. Equity Pool Low to Medium Medium Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index Fund Low to Medium Medium Mackenzie U.S. Growth Class Low to Medium Medium Mackenzie U.S. Dividend Fund Low to Medium Medium Mackenzie US Quantitative Small Cap Fund Medium Medium to High

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments (“Mackenzie”) is a leading investment management firm with $147 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2020. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada’s premier financial services companies with approximately $173 billion in total assets under management as of August 31, 2020. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments