KENORA – Kenora federal Member of Parliament Eric Melillo issued a statement on the Speech from the Throne brought down this week.

“Yesterday’s Liberal Throne Speech was incredibly disappointing.

The Liberals have no plan to get our economy moving, no plan to address the health crisis, and no plan for the North.

The speech today contained no pledge to increase health transfers to the provinces, no strategy to increase access to testing, and no timeline for approvals for rapid, at-home tests.

The Liberals gave us vague promises about improving business support programs, after dragging their feet for months as Conservatives called for reforms.

The government finally acknowledged that our tourism industry needs help – after ignoring MPs from all parties for months. I hope the Liberals will finally step up to support tourism operators, but I fear it will be too little, too late.

The Liberals also claim they’re going to address infrastructure gaps, unsafe drinking water, and lack of internet access in the North – issues on which they’ve been all talk and no action for years.

But the Throne Speech provided no details about how the Liberals intend to achieve these goals, and no commitments to the infrastructure investments we desperately need.

The one thing they were explicit on was their intention to further restrict the rights of law-abiding Canadian gun owners.

Going into this speech, I hoped the government would present a plan to bring Canada through this crisis. It’s clear to me now that they have no such plan.

The Conservatives will continue to hold this government to account and provide a compassionate, ethical alternative under the leadership of Erin O’Toole.”