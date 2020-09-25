Those who have gained success through real estate know it’s no easy feat. With multiple career avenues in the industry, the risks are great, but the payoff for those who earn it is a satisfying reward. For industry-shaker Patrick Carroll, the success he has seen from a modest investment is a testament to he and his namesake company, CARROLL’s people- first approach, and its belief that there are more modern ways to build an industry-leading brand.

Carroll got his start in the industry on the back of a fixer-upperinvestment that pro ved to be a springboard for the rest of his career. With the successful sale of the fixer-upper, Carroll turned his attention to the housing development market. This shift in perspective would prove to be a pivotal moment in Carroll’scareer, ultimately leading him to the helm of a nationally recognized multifamily investment company. As he and his company continue to expand, Carroll is proud to share the story of his rise in the industry with aspiring professionals, especially youth.

Even with his accomplishments, Carroll is adamant about maintaining a sense of humility and community. As an organization, CARROLL proudly supports Habitat for Humanity; while Patrick himself serves on the board of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay, and provides annual scholarshi ps to students from his high school. As a witness to the value of hard work, Carroll knows that success is attainable for anyone.