ORILLIA – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), conducted an investigation regarding allegations of misconduct against an on-duty police officer.

On September 24, 2020, Staff Sergeant Roberto MANCA, a 23-year member of the OPP currently serving as a Central Region Emergency Response Team member was arrested and charged with four (4) counts of section 244.2(1)(b) Discharging Firearm – Recklessness and four (4) counts of section 86(1) Careless Use of a Firearm, contrary to the Criminal Code. He has been suspended with pay in accordance with the Police Services Act.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on November 18, 2020.

The incidents were isolated to on-duty police training exercises at firearm ranges and did not involve the public.