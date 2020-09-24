No matter how experienced a gambler is, he is probably wondering how the casino honesty is controlled and what to do to be sure of fair gameplay. If it is the case of yours, we have a couple of secrets to share with you. Keep an eye on the following features of online casinos, and you will always know what online gambling operator to trust.

Industry Control and Audit

Nowadays, several world-renowned expert organizations carry out professional monitoring of online casinos in Canadaand this segment of the gaming industry. The task of such companies is to verify the authenticity of software and probabilistic algorithms that form the percentage of issues. The most famous online casino controller is considered to be the eCogra corporation, an international expert with broad powers. The presence of the logo of this company on the homepage of the official casino site significantly increases the confidence of players in this institution.

#1 — Payout Percentage

It is worth noting that the first slot machines were distinguished by their special “greed” since the manufacturers of such devices did not particularly care about the interests of the players. The most famous name that slot machines are known for is the one-armed bandit. The gaming emulators appeared in the USA and couldn’t boast of high payout rates. Most of the players made losing bets and couldn’t win the game. Luckily, the situation has changed significantly. Today, the average payout rate on online slots should be at least 85% — this is the only way the casino can attract a sufficient number of players

#2 — RNG Coefficient

At highly visited gambling sites, there is a constant control over the fairness of bets, which is carried out by an independent expert organization. A wide selection of online slots made by such well-known developers as Novomatic, Playtech, Microgaming, NetEnt, Igrosoft is the best hallmark of the establishment. Licensed software from a leading manufacturer is a reliable guarantee of not only a high payout percentage but also of the payment of large winnings, which are always controlled by the software supplier.

#3 — MD5 Encryption Algorithms — Trust But Verify!

The popular majority of professional casinos use the MD5 encryption algorithm, which allows the player to check the fairness of the bets after the game. In this case, we are talking about a sequence of numbers and letters, which encrypts the initial amount of information without the possibility of change. Thus, after each bet in slots online or on roulette, the user can check the authenticity of the drawn combination, which is encrypted directly during the betting process.

Anything Else?

Despite the above, the main indicator of a fair and quality service of a gaming provider is ratings and reviews on special sites. So make sure to check specialized forums and platforms. They regularly publish blacklists of online casinos that violate the standardized service quality and manipulate the gaming process.