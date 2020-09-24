THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The work on local infrastructure continues. As we head to fall the City of Thunder Bay has provided an update on road contruction and other major projects.

Road work can result in road closures, detours and delays for drivers. All residents are reminded to reduce their speed, be alert, watch for workers and drive with extra care in construction zones.

Sewer and watermain work, and road construction

Donald Street, from Selkirk Street South to Brunswick Street South, for storm sewer construction – will be closed to through traffic, with local access only

Heath Street, from Francis Street South to Brock Street South, for storm sewer construction, and road and drainage improvements

Simpson Street, from Pacific Avenue to Southern Avenue – closed to northbound traffic

Southern Avenue between May Street and Brodie Street for watermain replacement, new curbing and sidewalks, lighting and repaving – will be closed to through traffic, with local access to Dairy Queen entrance from May Street

Minnesota Street from Pacific Avenue to Southern Avenue for sewer and water construction, road rehabilitation, curb/gutter and sidewalks – will be closed in both directions for twelve weeks

Fort William Road from Queen Street to Water Street for watermain work and resurfacing – closed for eight weeks, local traffic only

Donald Street from Waterloo Street to Tarbutt Street North for new storm sewer and resurfacing – closed for four weeks, local traffic only

Amelia Street East, from Edward Street to Ford Street for watermain, storm and sanitary sewer replacement – closed for 12 weeks, local traffic only

Grey Crescent for storm separation and watermain replacement

Tupper Street from Jean Street to Prospect Avenue for watermain, storm and sanitary sewer replacement, until October

Road, street lighting, bridge and sidewalk improvements

New pedestrian crossovers to be implemented at these intersections: Court Street North and McVicar Street, Pioneer Drive and Wyndale Street, and Neebing Avenue and Mary Street West

Neebing Avenue from Mary Street West to Francis Street West, for new sidewalk construction—watch for work-zone closures and northbound detours on Neebing Avenue

Neebing River Trail from Ford Street to Legion Track Drive for multi-use trail reconstruction

New multi-use trail construction off Balmoral Street through Chapples Park and Conservatory connecting to Dease Street

Boulevard Lake Tennis Courts for reconstruction of the tennis court

Fort William Road between Main Street and Lakehead Landing entrance for street light duct repairs—watch for lane closures

Arthur Street and Ford Street for new traffic signals

Parking lot at Market Square, Prince Arthur’s Landing, for eight weeks

Possible intermittent closures of Water Street in vicinity of Marina Park Overpass

Possible intermittent lane closures on Balmoral Street for line painting

The above list includes major, traffic-affecting construction. Other work, including sidewalk replacements and curb and gutter repairs, is scheduled for residential areas and other areas around the City. Schedules are subject to change.

The fall season often brings community events, resulting in temporary street closures. Residents are reminded to obey detours and drive with extra care in the vicinity of these closures.

Temporary street closures for events will be in effect: