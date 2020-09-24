ATTAWAPISKAT – COVID – Due to the increase in cases at Moose Factory Island, a partial lockdown at Attawapiskat has been confirmed on September 14th, 2020.

Attawapiskat First Nations Chief of Council stated that only Weeneebayko General Hospital’s charter for patients and escorts will continue to operate. In addition, it is mandatory that all patients and escorts MUST isolate themselves for a period of fourteen days, along with those they live with at home. The new rule indicates that individuals who wish to leave or return to the community can only do so after September 29th, 2020.

The curfew established are as follows:

General public – 12:00 midnight to 6 a.m.

Ages 14 years and under- 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The Weeneebayko Area Health Authority (WAHA) is working hand in hand with Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) to ensure that safety measures are practiced in the community.

To reduce the risk of exposure, please continue to follow public health measures:

• wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer

• sneeze and cough into your sleeve

• avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

• stay home and isolate for 14 days if you have any symptoms

• practice 2 m physical distancing

• wear a mask in indoor public spaces and outdoors when physical distancing of 2

metres/6 feet cannot be maintained.

For more information, click here to view the statement from Attawapiskat First Nation Chief and Council and WAHA’s Executive Team for details.

Please click here to view the Band Council Resolution.