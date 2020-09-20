Super Luxury Group partners Alvaro Nuñez and Daniel Tzinker have a unique business mantra: “Driven by numbers, fueled by passion, and pushed by soul.” This combination is what ignites their actions on doing real estate with a purpose. The Super Luxury Group partners believe that “when you create a business that fuels your passion, everything comes naturally.” This is why, when they put together Super Luxury Group, they made sure they not only found a group of individuals who have experience working in luxury real estate, but they also made sure they found a group of minded individuals who wanted to join a community that emphasized teamwork and giving back. With a team of capable and like-minded individuals united by a mission, Super Luxury Group has not only been able to corner the market for listings starting at $5 million, but they have also been able to positively impact their community precisely because of their real estate success.

According to Tzinker, “At Super Luxury Group, we are not only focused on giving back and making a difference, but we are specifically focused on helping the communities we work and are tied to. This is one of our major priorities.”

This is not a new idea or an inauthentic marketing campaign for Super Luxury Group. The partners have been focused on doing business with a purpose since the inception of SLG; when Nuñez and Tzinker did their first deal as Super Luxury Group in Miami, they decided to donate all their benefits. This nice gesture quickly became a required practice. Ever since that first deal, every time they close a deal, a percentage of their fee goes to help out some cause or charity.

“We want to use our unique position in the community to help the community,” Nuñez stated. This is why they have donated properties in order to house orphans as well as funds in order to help provide resources for them.

In addition to giving back to the community they do business in, the SLG partners’ passion for giving back is inherently connected to their sense of family and heritage. This is precisely why they make a point to donate to and support charitable organizations like the Lighthouse Foundation in Miami and United Hatzalah as well as other international organizations in Ukraine, Dominican Republic, and Spain. They plan to start the SLG Foundation in the near future in order to centralize and increase their charitable endeavors.

Clearly, the way Daniel Tzinker and Alvaro Nuñez are rapidly growing Super Luxury Group’s business while positively impacting their communities validates their thesis that conducting business with a purpose and achieving success in business success are not mutually exclusive and are, in fact, complementary.