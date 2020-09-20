THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service request the public’s help in locating missing 55-year-old Bryan Thompson.

Bryan Thompson’s family has not seen or heard from Bryan since mid-July and are concerned for his welfare.

Bryan is described as being a white male, standing about 5’9″, and weighing about 140 lbs, with a medium complexion, brown eyes, long brown hair with a scar on the back of his left calf.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bryan Thompson is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.