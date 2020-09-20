THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service seeks public assistance in locating missing person Kevin NABIGON, a 42-Year-Old man.

Kevin was last seen in the Northwood mall area on September 15th, 2020 between 3 and 4 pm.

Kevin NABIGON is an Indigenous male, standing about 5’8″ tall, with a medium build, shaved black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Kevin is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com